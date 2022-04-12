Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

