Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.60) to GBX 228 ($2.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

JFHHF opened at $2.76 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

