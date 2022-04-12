Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$0.70

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRTNF. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

