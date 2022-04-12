WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

WDFC opened at $191.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $286.25.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 141.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

