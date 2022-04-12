Wedbush Weighs in on Nikola Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nikola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nikola by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.