Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
