Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.