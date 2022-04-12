Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

