Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE ST opened at $48.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

