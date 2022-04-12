Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

BMO opened at $114.50 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,860,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

