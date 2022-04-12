Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

LW opened at $65.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

