AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

