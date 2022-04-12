Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

