Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Sodexo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

