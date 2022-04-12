Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $205.61. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $203.67, with a volume of 19,395 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

