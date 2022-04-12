Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.02 on Friday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.