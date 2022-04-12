Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY22 guidance at approx $26.70 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $464.25 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.