BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.51. 80,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,386,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.
In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
