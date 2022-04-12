Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LUCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

