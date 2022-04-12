EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.72

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.97. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 87,590 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

