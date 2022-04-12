Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 122.40 ($1.59). Hays shares last traded at GBX 119.90 ($1.56), with a volume of 3,601,628 shares trading hands.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

