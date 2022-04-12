QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 318.98 ($4.16). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.13), with a volume of 573,081 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on QQ. Citigroup cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.37) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418 ($5.45).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

