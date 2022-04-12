TotalEnergies SE Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 59.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

