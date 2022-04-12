Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 12,612 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -523,000.00 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,882 shares of company stock worth $421,522. Corporate insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.