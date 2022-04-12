China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.41. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 14,798 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

