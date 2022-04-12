Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.88

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $16.48. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 50,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BELFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

