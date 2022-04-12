Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.