Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.69.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.