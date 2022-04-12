Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Raised to C$1.10

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:S opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

