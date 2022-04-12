Raymond James Analysts Give Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.87 million and a P/E ratio of -12.51.
Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
