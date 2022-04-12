Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.05.

IMO opened at C$63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$64.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.75.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.4800003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

