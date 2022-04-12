Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $58.83 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

