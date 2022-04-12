FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Reduced by Analyst

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canon in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,042,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

