FY2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $17.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $169.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $183.19. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,451,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

