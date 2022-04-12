FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.15.

Shares of RY opened at C$137.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$140.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$114.91 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.