Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.

TSE:CS opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.93. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

