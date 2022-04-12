FY2022 EPS Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted by Analyst

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

