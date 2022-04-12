Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ON Semiconductor Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.