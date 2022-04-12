Thrive Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:THACU)

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Thrive Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THACU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

