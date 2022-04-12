Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENERU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ENERU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Accretion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.