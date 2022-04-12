$65.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post $65.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the lowest is $63.97 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $53.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $350.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.16 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $453.42 million, with estimates ranging from $451.10 million to $455.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,937,320. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

