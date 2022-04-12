Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report $23.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.51 million to $24.64 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

