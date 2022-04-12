H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 125 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 140 to SEK 125 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

