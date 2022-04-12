Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$60.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

