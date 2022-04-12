Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

