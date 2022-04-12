Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.