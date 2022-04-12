Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.17. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

