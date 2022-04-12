$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will announce $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Nyxoah reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.72 million, with estimates ranging from $13.43 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYXH opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

