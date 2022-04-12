Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.08) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 392 ($5.11).
Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28.
About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
