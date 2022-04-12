Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.08) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 392 ($5.11).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,355 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800.40 ($14,074.02).

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.