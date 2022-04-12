KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.97% from the stock’s current price.
BEKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.
BEKE stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.38, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $56.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KE (Get Rating)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.