KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.97% from the stock’s current price.

BEKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

BEKE stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.38, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

