The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.18% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

NYSE BABA opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

