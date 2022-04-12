StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Buy

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $30.86 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

